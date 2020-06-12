Sara Bareilles Finally Releases “Little Voice”

Sara Bareilles makes a surprise appearance in this week’s New Music Friday lineup with a song she wrote 16 years ago. “Little Voice” is the theme song of Apple’s similarly-titled TV series (due July 10) and it’s essentially about self-belief. “It’s everything I am and what I’m not, and all I’m tryna be,” the singer/songwriter begins the ballad over tinkling piano keys. “This is the part where I spit it all out and you decide what you think of me.” Are you emotional yet? Well, wait until we get to the chorus.

“It’s just a little voice and if you’re listening,” she belts. “Sometimes a little voice can say the biggest things, it’s just my little voice that I’ve been missing.” All in all, “Little Voice” was thoroughly worth the wait. “I wrote [the song] when I was 24 years old and it has been sitting as a ‘demo’ ever since,” Sara revealed on social media. “I’m so proud to see it as the theme to a new show about finding your voice! Made with love.” Excitingly, the Grammy winner will provide more songs for the soundtrack. Listen below.

