Mariah Carey Promises “Rarities” To Mark 30 Years Of Debut LP

Mariah Carey’s self-titled debut album was released on this day (June 12) in 1990. Yes, the superstar-making opus is 30 years old. It just doesn’t seem possible. Not only has Mimi aged in reverse, but her music is also immune to the passage of time. Writing one timeless song is a major achievement, cramming 11 on to your first record is just unfair. But that’s exactly what the Lamb Whisperer did. In addition to penning four number one hits (“Vision Of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday” and “I Don’t Want To Cry”), the album also houses hidden gems like “Vanishing” and “Prisoner.”

It turns out that Mariah was going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mariah Carey with some goodies. “Thank you Lambily for all the celebratory messages for today’s #MC30 anniversary!” she wrote on social media. “I had planned to share some surprises and rarities with you, but prefer to postpone them to a later date.” The Elusive Chanteuse then encouraged fans to take action. “As we continue to fight for equality and justice within our broken systems, I thank you for using your platforms to educate, inform and invoke change.”

While we wait for a more appropriate time for Mimi to shares those “surprises and rarities” (I would love to hear the original four-track demo tape that got her a record deal) with us, revisit the many wonders of Mariah’s debut album here. Over the last 30 years, it has been certified 9-times platinum in the US and sold an estimated 15 million copies worldwide. To think, she was just getting started. Read her statement in full below.

Are you excited for Mimi’s goodies? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!