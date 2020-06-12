Chloe x Halle Roll Out Epic “Forgive Me” Video

Chloe x Halle aren’t playing. The R&B duo, who is signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, unleashed their much-anticipated sophomore LP, Ungodly Hour, today (June 12) and it shot straight to number one on iTunes. They are promoting the album with a visual for “Forgive Me,” a banger which expresses a completely different sentiment than the title. “Movin’ too fast, now you caught in the middle,” the breakout stars sing on the first verse. “Try so hard to keep up, now you single — bettin’ you’ll regret what you did just a little.”

The Bailey sisters aren’t interested in excuses or lies. Instead, they’re just going to unapologetically move on to bigger and better things. “So forgive me, forgive me, I been goin’ too hard in your city,” Chloe x Halle sing on the catchy chorus. “So forgive me ’cause I’m not teary, best believe I’ll move onto better things.” As with previous single “Do It,” the visual for “Forgive Me” is next level. They serve looks, choreography and special effects. Watch the video below and stream the excellent Ungodly Hour in full here.

