Anna Clendening Makes Major Label Debut With “Get Me”

Everything is coming together nicely for Anna Clendening. After first making waves on Vine (RIP) and then appearing on America’s Got Talent, the singer/songwriter built a loyal following as an independent artist. She recently inked a deal with Atlantic Records and is now ready to take it to the next level with an emotional post-breakup anthem called “Get Me.” This is about the satisfaction that comes from realizing that you have actually moved on. “Do ya think about me every night? When you turn out all the lights,” Anna begins the song over strummed guitar. “TV on so you don’t have to sleep alone.”

That takes us to the defiant chorus. “Got you tattooed on my skin to remind myself that I’m better than this, so did you think you’d show up and I’d let you in,” the 27-year-old belts. “You didn’t get me then, so you don’t get me now.” It’s raw, catchy and very relatable. Anna also rolled out a visual, which she filmed at home. “This music video is one of the most personal videos I’ve shot,” she reveals. “To be able to use my home and my most intimate spaces to convey a song written about an ex relationship was amazing.” Watch below.

