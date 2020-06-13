Remember “Cheerleader”? OMI Returns With “Bring My Baby Back”

Remember “Cheerleader”? That irritatingly catchy bop that spent six weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015? Well, OMI is back. The Jamaican hitmaker is angling for another summer smash with a mood-lifting tune called “Bring My Baby Back.” It’s another explosion of dancehall rhythms and good vibes. “Girl I been searching all over the world,” the 33-year-old begins the song. “You know I’m looking for ya, love you from the very first time that I saw ya.” That leads us to the simple yet very effective chorus: “Bring my baby back to me.”

What inspired the song? “‘Bring My Baby Back’ was basically just a vibe,” OMI explains. “The song is about searching every corner of the earth for your lost love, but the upbeat production gives it a fun, dance floor vibe.” His ultimate goal is make people smile. “I just love creating great music for my fans, so I hope they feel and enjoy this… maybe we’ll see some ‘Bring My Baby Back’ dances on Tik Tok!” That seems inevitable at this point. Watch the song’s cute, animated video below.

