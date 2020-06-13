Swedish Pop Star Nea Unleashes Debut EP ‘Some Say’

After penning hits for artists including Zara Larsson, Tove Styrke and ALMA, Nea decided to keep one for herself. That track, the irresistible “Some Say,” spent 10 weeks at number one in her native Sweden and went on to become a huge hit across Europe. (It’s now enjoying another surge of popularity thanks to Felix Jaehn’s remix). With her star firmly on the rise, Nea now has her sights set on the US. Her debut EP, Some Say, dropped on Friday and it’s a bop-filled collection of potential hits.

The EP’s focus track is a racy banger called “Drunk Enough To,” which finds Anna Linnea Södahl (her full name) on the hunt for a little loving. “Picture you and me spinning like cubes of ice in a glass of Bacardi,” she purrs over Joe Janiak’s slick production. “To the rhythm we both get intertwined, feel the beat through your body.” The breakout star cuts to the chase on the chorus. “Are you drunk enough to give me your attention? Drunk enough for bedroom education?” Nea demands. “Are you looking good for no reason or is it time to leave?”

Sweden’s next big pop export reveals how she settled on the EP’s tracklist. “[It is comprised of] songs I couldn’t give away to anyone else,” Nea explains. “I see now that they were meant for me even though I didn’t know that as I was writing them. These are the songs I love the most and that means the most to me. These are the songs that transformed the songwriter Linnea to the artist Nea.” Stream the EP in full below and check out the viral remix of “Some Say” at the bottom of the post.

Listen to Nea’s EP:

Felix Jaehn’s “Some Say” remix:

