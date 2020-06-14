Ozuna Has Another Hit On His Hands With “Caramelo”

Latin artists are slowly taking over the world. Artists like Bad Bunny, Anuel AA, J Balvin and Maluma are racking up hundreds of millions of streams and breaking down barriers with each new release. At the very forefront of this movement is Ozuna. The Puerto Rican star has dropped (or featured on) a steady stream of crossover hits including “Taki Taki,” “China,” “La Modelo” and “Mamacita.” It looks like he’s going to add to that already-impressive tally with a sugary sweet banger called “Caramelo.”

The 28-year-old’s first new (solo) release since dropping his Nibiru album in 2019 is a summery smash with a sing-along chorus. It’s also one of Ozuna’s most pop-friendly offerings and boasts the kind of candy-colored, playfully naughty visual that is destined to go viral. (It has already amassed more than 13 million views in its first two days of release). Ozuna is clearly eyeing another crossover hit to really leave his mark on 2020. Get a taste of the reggaeton hitmaker’s latest below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!