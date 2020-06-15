She’s Coming! Zara Larsson Announces “Love Me Land”

Zara Larsson fired up her Instagram account to let fans know that she’s releasing something called “Love Me Land” on July 10. It’s unclear at this point if it’s a new song, an EP or that long-awaited (international) sophomore album. The general consensus seems to be that it’s a single and that is backed up by superstar songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter commenting on her post. But, who knows? The 22-year-old has been working on ZL2 for at least three years… maybe she just wants it out.

The Swedish pop star’s sophomore era initially got under way in 2018 with the release of “Ruin My Life.” It was a global hit, but stalled at number 76 on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent singles “Don’t Worry Bout Me” and “Wow” underperformed and Zara went back to the drawing board. An underrated bop called “All The Time” surfaced in 2019, but she has been relatively quiet since then — with the exception of a couple of notable collaborations. No doubt, we’ll know more about Zara’s next move in the weeks to come.

