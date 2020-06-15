Niall Horan Jumps On Remix Of Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story”

Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story” ranks as one of the biggest viral hits of the last year or so. The breakup ballad, which was co-produced by FINNEAS, went nuclear on streaming platforms after appearing in Netflix’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. “Moral Of The Story” has amassed more than 150 million cumulative streams and cracked the Billboard Hot 100. However, the song’s journey is still far from over thanks to an upcoming remix featuring Niall Horan.

“Thank you [Ashe] for allowing me to sing your beautiful song ‘Moral of the Story’ with you.” the One Direction superstar tweeted earlier today. “It’s out this Wednesday and I hope you all enjoy it.” Ashe then tweeted that it feels like Niall has been there from the start. “Well, that’s a major major compliment and thank you for it,” the Heartbreak Weather crooner replied. “This is your baby as we have spoken about, I wrote 4 new lines and sang on it. It’s still your baby and I have to respect that when I go to sing.”

Watch the original “Moral Of The Story” video below.

