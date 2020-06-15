Jennifer Lopez Drops New “If You Had My Love” Remix

Jennifer Lopez’s iconic debut single “If You Had My Love” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on June 12, 2000. Exactly 20 years later, the ultimate triple threat rolled out an updated version. “If You Had My Love (Cyber Jungle Remix)” dropped on Friday and it gives the classic bop a dreamy, suitably sultry update. It’s amazing how well “IYHML” has held up over the last two decades, considering how dated much of Y2K-pop sounds. No wonder Michael Jackson briefly eyed the song for himself.

After slaying Super Bowl LIV with a hit-filled set, expectations for J.Lo’s long-awaited 9th album are sky high. The enduring hitmaker revealed that she was back in the studio in February, but this remix is her first official official release of 2020. Hopefully, we don’t have to wait too much longer. Jenny has treated us to a steady stream of bops over the last couple of years, but it would be nice to have another larger body of work to sink into. Listen to Jennifer’s new “If You Had My Love” remix below.

