Ella Henderson Returns With “Take Care Of You”

Ella Henderson landed a worldwide hit with “Ghost” in 2014 (it peaked at number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100) and then followed it up with a well-received debut album called Chapter One. Six years have passed and we are still patiently waiting for the second installment. Happily, it looks like there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The Brit joined last week’s New Music Friday lineup with an uplifting new single called “Take Care Of You.” Co-written with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, this sounds like a hit from the first listen.

“I know you’re hurting, I know it’s rough,” Ella begins the song. “I know you seen so many things that mess you up.” She then promises to be the catchy chorus: “Oh, I’ll take care, take care of you.” What inspired the 24-year-old’s comeback track? “This song is for everyone I love, as well as a message of self-care — a personal reminder to look after myself, both mentally and physically,” Ella explains. Watch the cute video, which was directed by Rauri Cantelo and shot using iPhones and drones, below.

