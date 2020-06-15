Netta Drops “Cuckoo” Video, Announces ‘Goody Bag’ EP

Netta landed a worldwide hit with the Eurovision-winning “Toy” in 2018 and has followed it up with a series of quirky pop gems including “Nana Banana” and “Ricki Lake.” The Israeli hitmaker debuted a new single called “Cuckoo” on Eurovision: Europe Shines Light in May, and it’s an oddball mid-tempo moment about being in emotional limbo. She now unveils the glossy video, which finds our heroine stuck in an actual cuckoo clock. “The music video presents a possible solution – what if we can fix our lives like we can fix a clock?” Netta ponders.

“The people in the video are stuck in an actual loop,” the 27-year-old continues. “They can’t stop, doubt or reflect. Time passes, all the clocks keep ticking – and the loop just keeps on going. Only when the clocks magically stop – time stands still. In this window of opportunity, the loops stop, and change is suddenly possible.” Netta’s latest hit is featured on her upcoming Goody Bag EP, which drops on June 25. Check out the full tracklist below and watch the breakout star’s “Cuckoo” video at the bottom of the post.

Netta’s Goody Bag EP tracklist:

1. Toy

2. Bassa Sababa

3. Nana Banana

4. Ricki Lake

5. Cuckoo

6. Cuckoo (Music Box Version)

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!