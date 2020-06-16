20 Pics From The Set Of Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” Video

Mariah Carey released the most iconic diss track of all time on this day (June 16) in 2009. “Obsessed,” the lead single from Mimi’s Memoirs Of An Imperfect Angel LP, takes shots at Eminem from the opening verse to the final note. “All up in the blogs saying we met at the bar, when I don’t even know who you are,” the 19-time chart-topper casually begins the song. “But you in LA, and I’m out at Jermaine’s.” She drives the point home on the chorus: “Finally found a girl that you couldn’t impress,” Mariah purrs. “Last man on the earth, still couldn’t get this.”

I thought it would be fun to celebrate the 11th anniversary of “Obsessed” by revisiting the viral video, which was directed by Brett Ratner. It juxtaposes Mariah looking red hot in a mini-dress at the Plaza Hotel in NYC with scenes of the great diva in full Slim Shady drag. (she also plays a bell hop). Click through our gallery of pics from the video shoot up top and see the finished product below. “Obsessed” remains a pop culture moment of the highest caliber that feels more outrageous with each passing year. Legends only.

