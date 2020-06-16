Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK Drop “Sour Candy” Lyric Video

Curious about the Korean verses of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s “Sour Candy”? Well, ponder no longer. Mother Monster and the K-Pop Queens have rolled out a lyric video of the song, which translates English into Korean and vice versa. Now you can learn the words to the ’90s-tinged house banger and get a little culture at the same time! “Sour Candy” was dropped as a pre-release single for Chromatica and was an immediate hit with fans. The track, which samples the same track as Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish,” subsequently debuted at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

That was high enough to become BLACKPINK’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 (at least until “How You Like That” arrives) and introduced the K-Pop superstars to a whole new audience. Given the song’s warm reception, don’t be too surprised if it gets an official single release before Gaga’s Chromatica era has run its course. The streaming numbers from the video alone would probably be enough to propel “Sour Candy” to a new peak. Until then, learn the words to the bilingual bop below.

