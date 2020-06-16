Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn Are The Soundflowers

Paris Jackson is following her famous father — and almost all of his family — into the music business. She is one half of The Soundflowers alongside Gabriel Glenn (of rock band TrashDögs). The collaborators met after a concert and realized they shared a passion for dreamy cali sounds, old-school folk and psychedelia. A writing session followed and The Soundflowers were born. “We showed each other songs and even wrote a few on the spot,” Gabriel remembers. “Everything fit together so naturally, from our voices to our songwriting style. I had never met someone who fit so perfectly with my sound.”

“I started writing around 13 when I bought myself a guitar,” Paris adds. “I didn’t really start sharing or recording it until I met Gabriel.” When can we hear The Soundflowers do their thing? Produced by Mike Malchicoff, the duo’s self-titled debut EP arrives on June 23. Their intriguing lead single is called “Your Look (Glorious)” and you can hear a preview of it in their announcement post (below). Other song titles include “Geronimo,” “Notes On A Ghost,” “In The Blue” and “Best Version Of Myself.”

Are you excited for their debut EP? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!