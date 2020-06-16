Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn Are The Soundflowers
Paris Jackson is following her famous father — and almost all of his family — into the music business. She is one half of The Soundflowers alongside Gabriel Glenn (of rock band TrashDögs). The collaborators met after a concert and realized they shared a passion for dreamy cali sounds, old-school folk and psychedelia. A writing session followed and The Soundflowers were born. “We showed each other songs and even wrote a few on the spot,” Gabriel remembers. “Everything fit together so naturally, from our voices to our songwriting style. I had never met someone who fit so perfectly with my sound.”
“I started writing around 13 when I bought myself a guitar,” Paris adds. “I didn’t really start sharing or recording it until I met Gabriel.” When can we hear The Soundflowers do their thing? Produced by Mike Malchicoff, the duo’s self-titled debut EP arrives on June 23. Their intriguing lead single is called “Your Look (Glorious)” and you can hear a preview of it in their announcement post (below). Other song titles include “Geronimo,” “Notes On A Ghost,” “In The Blue” and “Best Version Of Myself.”
so insanely excited to share the news with you guys that our EP that we’ve been talking about for the last two years is finally ready to be released next week June 23rd!! we’re so eternally grateful for every one of you and all of the support and love you’ve shared with us. we hope you guys enjoy it!! these are some of the organizations we’ll be supporting with our release in solidarity ~ @_beamorg, @blackvotersmtr, @black_womenlead, more info to come. link for pre-save in bio🌻
