Get Ready! BLACKPINK Announces “How You Like That”

The ladies of BLACKPINK are the undisputed Queens of K-Pop. Comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, the quartet breaks new ground with every release. And that trend is destined to continue with “How You Like That.” (To give some idea of their global popularity, the announcement tweet has more than 395,000 likes). Interestingly, the song is specifically referred to as a “pre-release” single. Which means that we will be treated to another focus track when their next mini-album is rolled out.

It will be interesting to see how high BLACKPINK can chart with “How You Like That.” The group’s last single “Kill This Love” climbed all the way to number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. That was a personal best until the K-Pop superstars joined forces with Lady Gaga for “Sour Candy.” That track peaked at number 33, which is hugely impressive considering there was no video or promo performances. If Stan Twitter gets behind them, a top 10 hit doesn’t seem out of the question. Check out the poster teasers for “How You Like That” below. The song drops June 26.

Are you excited for BLACKPINK’s comeback? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!