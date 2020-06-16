Cardi B Is Releasing New Music: “I’m Coming”

Cardi B fired up her social media accounts to let fans know that she’s almost ready to kick off her sophomore era. “I’m coming,” the rapper tweeted. “It’s going to hit too!” The “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper is due for new music. Two years have passed since she released her all-conquering debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, and the 27-year-old has been quiet all year with the exception of that “Coronavirus” remix. However, there have been signs that a relaunch is imminent since January.

The hitmaker kicked off the year by teasing a snippet of a new song, which is yet to be released. There were rumors of Cardi dropping it as a single in February, but then the COVID-19 struck and it was wisely put on the back burner. It will be interesting to see if the Grammy winner can capture the imagination of the general public like she did with her debut album. Subsequent singles like “Money” and “Press” didn’t scale the same heights as earlier hits, but if anyone can exceed expectations it’s Ms. B. See her tweets below.

It’s comin .Its going to hit too!!! https://t.co/j4LcflKph8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 16, 2020

