Remembering Shakira & Wyclef’s Best “Hips Don’t Lie” Performance

Shakira and Wyclef Jean’s ’00s-defining “Hips Don’t Lie” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on this day (June 17) in 2006. To call the song a phenomenon is an understatement. It topped the charts in 55 countries, became the highest-selling single of 2006 (it has sold more than 13 million downloads) and started a dance craze. “Hips Don’t Lie” also garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration, but lost to a long-forgotten Tony Bennett and Stevie Wonder duet.

Not that it matters. Shakira still managed to steal the show at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards with a sizzling performance. She shook the stuffy elite with raw and unbridled dance moves, Indian-inspired staging and a golden outfit that showed off her notoriously honest hips. As for Wyclef, well, he could only look on in awe for most of the song. Click through our gallery of pics from that iconic pop culture moment up top and revisit the performance in full below.

