The Killers Roll Out “My Own Soul’s Warning”

The Killers’ sixth album, Imploding The Mirage, takes shape with the arrival of “My Own Soul’s Warning.” A rollicking, synth-drenched anthem about seeing the light, the band’s latest single falls somewhere between Hot Fuss and Sam’s Town. Which is obviously a very, very good thing. “I tried going against my own soul’s warning and in the end, something just didn’t feel right,” Brandon Flowers belts on the pre-chorus. “Oh, I tried diving even though the sky was storming, thunder heads were forming.”

That takes us to the massive chorus. “But then I thought I could fly and when I hit the ground,” he belts on the stadium-rock anthem. “It made a messed up sound and it kept on rattling through my days.” On the strength of “Caution,” “Fire In Bone” and now “My Own Soul’s Warning,” it’s fair to say that The Killers have really got their groove back. Imploding The Mirage still doesn’t have a release date, but it promises to be one of the best albums of 2020. Listen to the band’s new track below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!