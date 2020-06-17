Saweetie Drops Too $hort-Sampling Bop “Tap In”

After Nicki Minaj had a monopoly on the female rap game for the best part of a decade, the landscape is rapidly changing. Cardi B was the first real challenger, but not the last. This year alone, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion have landed number one hits — and now Saweetie is looking to join the club. She had a breakout 2019 thanks to the platinum-selling “My Type” and is hoping to take the next step with a fiery banger called “Tap In,” which samples Too $hort’s 2006 hit “Blow The Whistle.”

“You got a itty-bitty waist, pretty in the face? Never let a broke ***** take you on a date,” the 26-year-old spits over Dr. Luke’s production. “Haters can’t relate, bitch, I’ve never been fake.” That takes us to the irritatingly catchy chorus. “Li’l waist, fat ass, bitch, tap in,” Saweetie demands. “Tap, tap, tap in.” All in all, it sounds like a hit. “Tap In” is taken from the rapper’s forthcoming Pretty Bitch Music project, which is due this summer. Listen to the banger below and stay tuned for the imminent video.

Listen to “Tap In”:

The video:

