Future Hit: Conkarah & Shaggy’s “Banana (DJ Fle – Minisiren Remix)”

Shoutout to TikTok users for unearthing more gems than any A&R department. The latest track to explode on the video-sharing platform is a dancehall banger called “Banana.” Conkarah and Shaggy’s original version dropped last year and proved to be a surprise streaming hit. It has now gone nuclear thanks to DJ Fle’s Minisiren Remix, which has amassed more than 20 million cumulative streams in less than a month. What’s the appeal? Well, “Banana” is a tongue-in-cheek ode to the male member over summery island beats.

“Girls from near and far a request mi banana, ai a di gyal dem banana farmer,” the Jamaican stars begin the song. “Di whole a dem a request mi banana, daylight come and dem nuh wah guh home.” You don’t need to understand patois to get the general gist, particularly on the chorus: “Gyal a tell mi seh mi banana sweet, dem seh di length and size mek dem weak.” Given the steady ascent of “Banana” on streaming services and iTunes, it’s only a matter of time before radio programmers catch on and the song starts charting.

Which would be one of the few good things to happen in 2020. If anyone can save summer, it’s Shaggy and his equally charming collaborator. Listen to the viral remix below.

