Dennis Lloyd Introduces His Debut Album With “Alien”

Dennis Lloyd broke internationally when “Nevermind” went viral in 2018 (it had originally been released two years earlier). That song garnered hundreds of millions of streams and eventually peaked at number 86 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Israeli hitmaker now returns with the lead single from his much-anticipated debut EP. “Alien” is an instantly catchy tune about feeling detached and displaced — even at home. “Where did I come from? Where do I go?

I’m so far away from home” he begins the song.

The 26-year-old then likens the sensation to how an extraterrestrial visitor must feel. “I’m feelin’ like an alien, baby, ridin’ around the world,” Dennis sings on the chorus. “I’m feeling like a stranger, baby, around and around we go.” What inspired the track? “This was the first song I wrote after returning home from tour,” the breakout star explains. “At some point on the road you can lose track of where you are, waking up in a new city or country each day, to new people, cultures and foods. In a way I felt like an alien on a spaceship, exploring the world.”

Dennis sticks with the alien motif in the heartwarming animated video. Check it out below.

