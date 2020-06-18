Premiere: JUJ’s Catchy “How Could I Be Mad?”

After raising her profile with songs like “Mood” featuring Vic Mensa and “I Still Cry At Parties,” JUJ is ready to take it to the next level with “How Could I Be Mad?” An instantly catchy bop with a sing-along chorus, the breakout star’s latest is essentially about cutting toxic people from your life. “Tired of the games that you played, was so fed up when you lied about your age,” she begins the track. “I don’t know why, you’re so out of line.” The synths kick in as we reach the chorus.

“Why are you still so mad when we’re living out in LA, I’m growing up without you these days,” JUJ sings. “I wish that I could be happy for you, make it hard me.” What inspired the song? “[It’s] the first of my upcoming uptempo songs I’m super excited about,” the talented newcomer explains. “I wrote it in Sweden months after leaving a toxic friendship. I knew there was no way I’d allow this to drag me down. ‘How Could I Be Mad?’ is about never allowing anyone to let the bad they create in your life outweigh the good.”

We’re excited to premiere JUJ’s new single below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!