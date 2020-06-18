Dannii Minogue Is Teasing New Music (We Think)

The only thing that could save 2020 is new music from the Duchess of Dance — and it looks like Dannii Minogue might oblige! The semi-retired pop icon fired up her social media accounts to share a teaser video along with the date June 24. What does it all mean? Is the fabulous 48-year-old releasing a new single? Or perhaps a remix of an exiting hit (there’s a fish in the video, which evokes memories of the iconic cover of 1997’s “All I Wanna Do”). Whatever the case may be, inject it into my ears right now.

New music wouldn’t come completely out of the blue. The thinking man’s Minogue has been dropping sporadic club bangers since 2015. There was “Summer Of Love,” a collaboration with Jason Heerah called “Holding On” and the dreamy, Sia-penned “Galaxy.” Oh, and Dannii also managed to record a new Christmas classic by teaming up with Kylie for “100 Degrees.” I’ve been waiting on a new album from the Aussie diva since 2007’s Club Disco (home of the Grammy-robbed “So Under Pressure”), but I’ll take what I can get at this point.

