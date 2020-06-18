Isaac Dunbar Interview The budding pop star talks new music, quarantine & influences in our Q&A. MORE >>

Love, Victor is a spin-off of beloved 2018 movie Love, Simon and it’s supposed to be pretty good according to reviews. The TV show, which debuted on Hulu this week, “follows Victor (Michael Cimino)… on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.” When it all gets too overwhelming, he reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson) for help. Aww. It wouldn’t be a Disney production without a killer soundtrack and an EP is duly being rolled out tomorrow (June 19).

The 3-track set is comprised of LGBTQ+ artists and all of the songs were co-written by out pop star Leland. Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees contributes “Somebody To Tell Me,” which doubles as the show’s theme song, while Greyson Chance voices “Athlete.” Isaac Dunbar, who already dropped one of 2020’s best EPs with isaac’s insects, rounds things out with “God, This Feels Good.” You can see the full tracklist and watch a preview of Love, Victor below. The EP is available to pre-order/save here.

The Love, Victor EP tracklist:

1. “Somebody to Tell Me” – Tyler Glenn

2. “Athlete” – Greyson Chance

3. “God, This Feels Good” – Isaac Dunbar

