Meet New Tween Girl Group Run The World

It’s about time for a new girl group to rise up and fill the hole left by Fifth Harmony, and Run The World just might be the one to do it. Comprised of social media influencers Kheris Rogers, Hayley LeBlanc, Jessalyn Grace and Corinne Joy, the quartet already has combined social reach of more than 10 million followers. The tweens are hoping to make “all girls feel empowered by collaborating on original songs and reimagining hit songs.” Their first single is called “Rainbow” and it drops on June 26.

“We’ve dreamt of being in a girl group growing up, now that we’re in one it is honestly so surreal,” Run The World reveals in the press release. “As a girl group, we hope to empower other girls to ‘run their world’ and be their best selves. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the music we have been working really hard on in the studio. By using our voices, we hope our fun, energetic and uplifting sound will inspire and instill confidences in others.” See a cute introductory video below.

Are you excited for the group’s debut? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!