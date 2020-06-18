Anitta Signs With Warner, Preps Ryan Tedder-Produced LP

She’s coming! Brazilian pop goddess Anitta has inked a deal with Warner Records. The global superstar is already hard at work on her US debut album, which will be executive produced by human hit-machine Ryan Tedder. “I’m so excited to join the U.S. Warner Records team,” the 27-year-old revealed. “It’s the most important moment in my career. Now, I can show more about my art and culture to the world internationally. I can’t wait for everyone to hear all the new music I’ve been working on, which will be a fresh blend of both Spanish and English.”

It turns out that the label is equally thrilled to have Anitta on their roster. “We’re thrilled to partner with the global Warner Music Latin team to bring Anitta’s incredible music to the U.S. and beyond,” Warner co-chairmen Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson said in the press release. “Anitta is truly unlike any artist we’ve ever experienced. She’s not only an extraordinary musical talent, but is a blazing creative force, an electrifying performer and a true cultural phenomenon.” Let the global takeover begin!

Are you excited for Anitta’s new album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!