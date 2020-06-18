Abraham Mateo & Becky G Drop Sizzling “Tiempo Pa Olvidar” Video

Becky G is the busiest woman in music. So far this year, she has given us an English-language bop called “They Ain’t Ready” and a steady stream of Latin collaborations including “Muchacha” with Gente de Zona and an update of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with Chiquis Rivera. Her next move? Teaming up with rising Spanish star Abraham Mateo for a sensual duet called “Tiempo Pa Olividar,” which translates as “Time To Forget.” It’s essentially about healing and moving on from heartbreak.

“It has been an honor to work with Becky G, she is a super talented artist and she is just the voice that we were looking for to bring the song to life,” Abraham says of the collaboration. “I appreciate her professionalism and I hope the fans will enjoy this song as much as we have enjoyed recording it.” The duet will feature on the 21-year-old’s upcoming Sigo A Lo Mío album. Make sure you check out the glossy, Mike Ho-directed video below. It’s a feast for the eyes and ears.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!