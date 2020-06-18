Jennifer Lopez Hits Studio, Promises Something “Muy Caliente”

Last week, Jennifer Lopez rolled out a new remix of “If You Had My Love” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut single reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. This week, she’s hard at work in the studio putting the finishing touches on another smash. “It’s summertime and we’re cookin’ up something muy caliente,” captioned one set of pics. “I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve been working on pa ti,” she captioned another. Given the Spanish words, it’s safe to say that Jenny is cooking up a Latin banger for the summer.

With any luck, 2020 will be the year that J.Lo’s 9th LP finally arrives. After slaying Super Bowl LIV with a hit-filled set and starring in box office smash Hustlers, momentum is well and truly on J.Lo’s side. The enduring hitmaker has been chipping away at a new album since at least 2016. Since then, she has treated us to a steady stream of English and Spanish-language bops, but it’s time to shake the table with another larger body of work. See Jennifer’s sizzling studio pics below.

