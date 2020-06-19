The Black Eyed Peas & Shakira Link For “GIRL LIKE ME”

The Black Eyed Peas have really got their groove back. The iconic hip-hop/pop outfit embraced Latin music in 2019 and promptly landed a global smash with “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)” featuring J Balvin. They then backed it up with a streaming sensation called “Mamacita” and recently dropped “No Mañana.” All of those songs feature on their just-released Translation LP along with an instantly catchy banger called “GIRL LIKE ME.” Which features the Queen of Latin-pop herself, Shakira.

The track begins with will.i.am admitting that he’s looking for a lady like Shakira. (He’s only human). “Girl, I want you and I need ya,” he raps over Latin rhythms and club beats. “I want a girl that shine like glitter, girl that don’t need no filter.” The “Hips Don’t Lie” legend then steps in for the chorus: “So they tell me that you lookin’ for a girl like me.” But before you make the mistake of thinking this is a rare English-language feature, the enduring hitmaker switches on the post-chorus.

“Me llevas en tu mente, soy adictiva como el azúcar,” Shakira purrs. “Me buscas permanentemente ¿No ves que solo quiero jugar?” All in all, “GIRL LIKE ME” sounds like a smash. It’s a summery, feel-good call to the dance floor with a little Latin spice and a radio-friendly chorus. If the collaborators can pull together a video amid the chaos of 2020, there’s no reason why this can’t be a massive song for all involved. Listen to the addictive bop below.

