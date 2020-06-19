Alicia Keys Drops Powerful “Perfect Way To Die”

A lot of black artists are marking Juneteenth by releasing protest songs. You can listen to most of them on this Spotify playlist, but please pay special attention to Alicia Keys’ “Perfect Way To Die.” The R&B icon alludes to the deaths of Mike Brown and Sandra Bland on the song and taps into the nation’s deep frustration with police. “Simple walk to the corner store, momma never thought she would be getting a call from the coroner,” she begins over a simple piano arrangement. “Said her son’s been gunned down.”

That takes us to the gut-wrenching chorus. “Baby, don’t you close your eyes, this could be our final time and you know I’m horrible at saying goodbye,” Alicia belts. “And I think of all you could’ve done, at least you’ll stay forever young — I guess you’ve picked the perfect way to die.” It’s heartfelt and heartbreaking. All of the songs from the enduring hitmaker’s upcoming 7th LP have been immaculate, but this is extra special. Listen to “Perfect Way To Die” below.

