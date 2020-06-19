Duffy Returns With Haunting “River In The Sky”

Duffy Explains Hiatus UK crooner Duffy reveals that she stopped making music after being assaulted. MORE >>

Duffy shocked the music world earlier this year when she opened up about being kidnapped and sexually assaulted in an open letter to fans. The resulting psychological trauma forced her to press pause on her career, but the “Mercy” singer is finally back in a place where she can record new music. The 35-year-old has released a haunting new track called “River In The Sky” (well, she hasn’t actually confirmed the title) on Instagram. It’s a stirring ballad that showcased her much-missed voice.

“When I am alone, afraid of the dark,” the Grammy winner croons over piano. “She sings in the night, holds me close to her heart.” It’s unclear if Duffy is singing to a loved one or perhaps a guardian angel, but the latter seems more likely as we reach the chorus. “Like a river in the sky, why, oh, why do we cry?” the Brit ponders. It’s heartbreaking and utterly gorgeous. “River In The Sky” follows another Instagram exclusive called “Something Beautiful.” Listen to Duffy’s latest below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!