Leslie Shaw, Thalía & Farina Unite For “Estoy Soltera”

Looking for a fiery female empowerment anthem with a Latin twist? “Estoy Soltera” (“I’m Single”) is the song for you. Peruvian pop star Leslie Shaw, Mexican goddess Thalía and Colombian reggaeton queen Farina join forces for an banger celebrating independent women. “Cuando yo me suelto el pelo, cuando me muerdo los labios,” Leslie begins the track. “Se junta el pan con el queso, se ponen afrodisíacos.” Thalía then sings the praises of being single. “Nadie que me estrese, nadie que me siga,” she purrs. “Si me porto mal yo tengo un santo que me cuida.”

The Latin hitmakers then come together on the chorus: Ay, qué rico es saber que en mi casa no me esperan,” they sing. “Hoy me voy a beber, menos mal que estoy soltera.” As for Farina? Well, she steps in for a fierce verse towards the end. All in all, it’s a lot of fun — and that really comes across in the video, which finds our heroines serving sexy looks and generally having a good time. It’s particularly nice to see Thalía being so prolific in 2020. Let’s hope it continues. Check out the glamorous video below.

