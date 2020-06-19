Amy Shark Returns With “Everybody Rise”

Amy Shark made serious waves in the US with her Night Thinker EP and well-received debut album, Love Monster. They produced radio hits like “Adore” and “I Said Hi,” and firmly established the Aussie alt-pop artist as One To Watch. She returns today with “Everybody Rise” — the first taste of her long-awaited sophomore era. “One day I’m just gonna walk up to you, say it how it is, I’m in love with you,” Amy begins the song on a disarmingly casual note. “Been thinking ’bout this for a month or two, God help me I’ve been so scared to.”

The breakout star finally summons up the courage on the chorus. “Everybody, everybody rise for you, everybody, everybody cries like I do,” she belts over Joel Little’s punchy production. “We all wonder what it’s like to be, with you.” What inspired the song? “The whole idea of writing a song about unrequited love feels overcooked and everyone’s done it,” Amy admits. “But I don’t feel like anyone’s done it like this before. I wanted it to sound like all these broken hearts getting together and being like, ‘We all wonder what it’s like to be with you.'”

Watch the Patrick Tohill-directed video, which explores worship culture, below.

