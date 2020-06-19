Sofia Carson & R3HAB Link For “Miss U More Than U Know”

Sofia Carson and R3HAB first teamed up for 2018’s “Rumors” and then reunited on last year’s “I Miss U.” They now make it three bangers in a row with a tropical house anthem called “Miss U More Than U Know.” As the title suggests, their latest collaboration is about regret. “Waking up alone is something I’ve been getting used to, it’s been a while since I could call you mine,” the singer/actress begins the song. “I tell all my friends that I’ve been happier without you, but I still think about you all the time.”

That raw honesty continues on the instantly catchy chorus. “I know that I said you’d be easy to forget, but I know I’ll never get you off my mind,” Sofia belts over R3HAB’s summery beats. “And I know that I said that I’d wish we’d never met, but it’s only ’cause you let me go — I miss you more than you know.” Given the streaming numbers of their previous singles, “Miss U More Than U Know” is destined to be a club staple over the next few months. Listen to Sofia and R3HAB’s latest dance-pop gem below.

