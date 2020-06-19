Sofia Carson & R3HAB Link For “Miss U More Than U Know”

Mike Wass | June 19, 2020 2:52 pm
CREDIT: Hollywood Records
Sofia Carson & R3HAB's 'I Luv U'
Sofia Carson reunites with R3HAB for a club banger called 'I Luv U.'

Sofia Carson and R3HAB first teamed up for 2018’s “Rumors” and then reunited on last year’s “I Miss U.” They now make it three bangers in a row with a tropical house anthem called “Miss U More Than U Know.” As the title suggests, their latest collaboration is about regret. “Waking up alone is something I’ve been getting used to, it’s been a while since I could call you mine,” the singer/actress begins the song. “I tell all my friends that I’ve been happier without you, but I still think about you all the time.”

That raw honesty continues on the instantly catchy chorus. “I know that I said you’d be easy to forget, but I know I’ll never get you off my mind,” Sofia belts over R3HAB’s summery beats. “And I know that I said that I’d wish we’d never met, but it’s only ’cause you let me go — I miss you more than you know.” Given the streaming numbers of their previous singles, “Miss U More Than U Know” is destined to be a club staple over the next few months. Listen to Sofia and R3HAB’s latest dance-pop gem below.

