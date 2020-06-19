Ben Platt Covers “Corner Of The Sky” For ‘The Politician’

Ben Platt has released Music From The Netflix Original Series The Politician, Season 2 and it’s comprised of two songs. (I’m sure more will be added). There’s “Run Away” from Sing To Me Instead and a soaring cover of “Corner Of The Sky,” a Stephen Schwartz song from Pippin. Given his Broadway credentials, the singer/actor makes easy work of the ballad. “Everything has its season, everything has its time,” Ben begins the emotional anthem. “Show me a reason and I’ll soon show you a rhyme.”

The 26-year-old really pulls the vocal trigger on the chorus. “Rivers belong where they can ramble, eagles belong where they can fly,” Ben belts. “I’ve got to be where my spirit can run free, gotta find my corner of the sky.” It’s a faithful rendition that will appeal to the breakout star’s growing fanbase and musical aficionados. The second season of The Politician debuts on Netflix today (June 19), and it co-stars Judith Light and Bette Midler. Listen to the soundtrack below.

