Beyoncé Marks Juneteenth With New Single “Black Parade”

Beyoncé did it again! And by “it,” I mean hitting us with new music in the middle of the night. Yes, Queen Bey decided she couldn’t let Juneteenth pass without marking the occasion with a surprise release. The thrice AOTY Grammy-robbed icon just dropped a banger called “Black Parade” and it’s a boisterous celebration of blackness. “I’m goin’ back to the South, I’m goin’ back, back, back, back,” Beyoncé begins the song over beats she created with Derek Dixie. “Where my roots ain’t watered down… growin’ like a Boabab tree.”

The 38-year-old then shares a few home truths. “I can’t forget my history is her-story, yeah, being black, baby, that’s the reason why they always mad… and they always have been.” As she has done her entire career, Bey ultimately decides to buck convention and forge her own path. “Honey, come around my way,” the hitmaker belts on the catchy chorus. “Here I come on my throne, sittin’ high — follow my parade, oh, my parade.” It goes without saying that “Black Parade” is excellent and demands your full attention. Get into it below.

