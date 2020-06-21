Is Selena Gomez Collaborating With Trevor Daniel & DJ Snake?

It looks like Selena Gomez is cooking up a new collaboration. The pop star shared a picture of breakout star Trevor Daniel, who recently cracked the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Falling,” on her Instagram story. Not only that, but he was wearing her merchandise. At first, I wondered if the “Lose You To Love Me” chart-topper was jumping on a remix of “Falling”… but then DJ Snake commented “can’t wait.” Could the French producer be plotting another star-studded summer smash like “Taki Taki”?

Whatever the case may be, it’s nice to see that Selena is making time to create new music. Rare remains one of the best (and strangely abandoned) pop albums of 2020, which is hiding a bunch of potential hits (“Vulnerable,” “Ring,” “A Sweeter Place,” “Dance Again” and “Crowded Room”) that are not being worked. And then there’s the curious case of “Boyfriend,” an absolute banger with two adorable videos that wasn’t even sent to radio. See Selena, Trevor and DJ Snake’s intriguing social media interaction below.

After rumors circulating on a Trevor Daniel & Selena Gomez collab coming soon, DJ Snake seemingly confirms the collab and his involvement in it by replying to @Iamtrevordaniel's recent photo wearing Selena Gomez merch with: "Can't wait👀" pic.twitter.com/d9T1vFYt7Q — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 20, 2020

