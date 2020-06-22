Shakira Uploads “No Creo” & “Hay Amores” Videos To YouTube

Well, this is a little random… but very much appreciated. Shakira has kindly updated her YouTube account with videos for two vintage hits. You can now watch “No Creo,” one of the many bops from Dónde Están los Ladrones?, in relative HQ and revisit one of the Latin legend’s more obscure releases — “Hay Amores” from the Love In The Time Of Cholera soundtrack. They are both well worth your time, but “No Creo” makes me especially happy. The ’90s special effects and sight of baby Shakira rocking out in a bathtub are a joy to behold.

After an understandably slow start (given the state of the world), the enduring hitmaker’s 2020 is heating up. Shakira kindly informed fans that she is indeed working on the followup to El Dorado and recently lent her iconic voice to The Black Eyed Peas’ “GIRL LIKE ME.” That song is the highlight of the hip-hop/pop outfit’s just-released Translation LP and needs to be rolled out as a single as soon as possible. While we wait, now is as good a time as any to revisit a couple of classic videos below.

