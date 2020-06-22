Bonnie McKee Is Back With “Kick Your Shoes Off”

Having penned some of the biggest pop hits in history (Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” and “Roar,” for example), Bonnie McKee is the perfect choice for a show about the mysterious world of songwriters. She contributes two songs to the soundtrack of Quibi’s Royalties: Season 1 including the just-released “Kick Your Shoes Off.” Which is literally about wanting to remove footwear. “I can’t feel my toes in these stilettos,” the “Bombastic” queen begins the song. “When I walk out my room, it says ‘Girl, you’ll regret those.'”

That takes us to the perky chorus. “Kick your shoes off, I do what I want,” Bonnie sings. “I can’t walk in these, blisters start to bleed.” In addition to this cautionary tale, Quibi also released three other songs from the show including Rufus Wainwright’s “Just That Good,” Lil Rel Howery’s “Break It In” and Mark Hamill’s (yes, Luke Skywalker) “Mighty As Kong.” You can watch videos for all four tracks below. The Royalties: Season 1 soundtrack drops July 3. You can sign up for Quibi here to watch the show.

