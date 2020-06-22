Sam Fischer & Kane Brown Team Up For “This City” Remix

Sam Fischer Interview We speak to Aussie newcomer Sam Fischer about 'This City' and his breakout year. MORE >>

Sam Fischer’s “This City” is the unexpected viral hit that won’t quit. Initially released in 2018, the stripped-back ballad caught fire on TikTok last year and suddenly started to take off on other streaming services. Since then, the song has been embraced by multiple radio formats and remixed several times. The latest update comes from country crooner Kane Brown. He adds another layer to the song, transforming it from a lament on following your dreams to a love story of sorts. It works and is destined to bring “The City” to a whole new audience.

“Sam is an amazing artist, and I was already a huge fan of him and the song,” Kane says of the collaboration. “When he asked me to be on it, it was absolutely, yes. I love our version and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it.” The Aussie singer/songwriter explains the multiple versions of “This City” in the press release. “I wanted to bring together artists from different cities across the world who I love and have them put their own experience/perspective into the second verse,” he reveals. Listen to Sam & Kane’s duet below.

