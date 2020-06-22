Katy Perry’s “Daisies” Gets An Oliver Heldens Remix

Slow but steady wins the race. That’s the approach that Katy Perry and Capitol Records have taken with “Daisies,” the lead single from her much-anticipated 5th album, and it seems to be working. After a hefty second week stumble (which is completely normal for a fan-fueled, new release), the uplifting anthem has been quietly climbing the Billboard Hot 100. Not only that, but streaming numbers are healthy and pop radio is starting to wake up to the song’s immense charm. At this rate, it could turn out to be a sleeper summer hit.

Katy is hoping to give the song a little boost with a second club overhaul. She got the ball rolling with the MK remix in May and now drops a joyous, demographic-bridging house remix from Oliver Heldens. It’s extremely cute and is destined to be a staple in gay bars and gyms (if they ever reopen). “Daisies” could be a turning point in the pop star’s long-overdue revival. After all, it would be nice for one good thing to come out of 2020. Listen to the Dutch DJ’s update of the song below.

