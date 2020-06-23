Selena Gomez’s Game-Changing 2015: A Gallery

2015 was the year that Selena Gomez made the transition from Disney-molded teen idol to fully-fledged (and fully-grown) superstar. After parting ways with Hollywood Records, the hitmaker began her stint at Interscope by teaming up with Zedd for “I Want You To Know” and then made a scene-stealing cameo in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” video. All eyes were on her next move and she successfully rebranded as an alt-leaning, seductive chanteuse with “Good For You” — a moody, R&B/pop song that soared into the top five.

The hype around Selena continued to grow with the release of Hotel Transylvania 2, which promptly conquered the box office, and the announcement of Revival — her first post-Disney record. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and produced two further top 10 hits, “Same Old Love” and “Hands To Myself.” Not only that, but Revival was an early frontrunner to the minimal, whisper-pop that now dominates the charts (see Billie Eilish) and propelled the songwriting careers of Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter to new heights.

