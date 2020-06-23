Charlie Puth Announces New Single “Girlfriend”

Charlie Puth is relaunching for 2020 with a new single called “Girlfriend.” The summery bop — at least, I assume from the cover art — drops on June 25. “It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever made,” the pop star revealed on social media. It’s also his first solo release of the year. Of course, the “Attention” hitmaker recently teamed up with Lennon Stella for “Summer Feelings” from SCOOB! The Album and lent his voice to a duet version of Gabby Barrett’s breakthrough hit “I Hope.”

It will also be interesting to see if “Girlfriend” is the first taste of Charlie’s much-anticipated third album, or another stand-alone single. The 28-year-old rolled out three, very different songs in 2019 — four if you count his remix of 5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Easier” — without mention of a larger body of work. Those tracks, particularly “I Warned Myself” and “Cheating On You,” hint at Charlie taking his music in bold and unexpected new directions. See his announcement below.

