There Is A Song Called “Teary Eyed” On Katy Perry’s New Album

Katy Perry isn’t letting a global pandemic or pregnancy get in the way of promo. The ever-diligent pop star dialed into Connecticut radio station KC1010 to chat about her much-anticipated 5th album, and spilled a little tea. “I was gonna put a record out in June, I pushed it a little bit,” the 35-year-old told Adam Rivers. “There was conversation about not putting it out this year. I was like, ‘We need some songs to dance through our tears through.'” Interestingly, that was also an inspiration for one of the cuts on the record.

“I mean, there is one song on the record called ‘Teary Eyes,’ and it’s really about just dancing through your tears,” Katy revealed. “And I’m like, ‘Wow that really resonates. That slaps, that hits hard for me right now.’ So I’m excited for it. I’m excited for all of it.” The “Daisies” hitmaker is releasing her album on August 14, which is slowly creeping up on us. Don’t be too surprised if we get a buzz single or two before then. Hopefully, “Teary Eyed” is one of them. Listen to the full interview below.

