Mariah Carey’s ‘Glitter’ Is Now Streaming On HBO Max

Lambs famously got justice for the Glitter soundtrack in 2018 when they propelled it all the way to number one on iTunes. Well, now it’s time to do your thing for the most unfairly-maligned movie heroine of all time — Miss Billie Frank. Yes, Glitter (the film) is streaming on HBO Max. And it’s the perfect chance to reevaluate a film that suffered from more bad luck than most (for starters, the soundtrack was released on September 11, 2001). Cursed timing and a pile-on from gleefully-mean critics resulted in box office disaster.

Not only that, but Mariah was “rewarded” with the Razzie Award for Worst Actress. At least she’s in good company. Other winners include Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, the Spice Girls and Madonna (who has nabbed the prize a record five times). The thing is, Glitter is a good time. Sure, the dialogue is stilted and it lacks anything resembling edge, but there’s enough going on to hold your attention. More importantly, it has an incredible soundtrack and gives you the opportunity to bask in the heavenly glow of the 5-Octave angel for 105 minutes.

You can sign up for HBO Max here (there is an option for a 7 day free trial… just saying) and fall into the wonderful, unintentionally hilarious world of Glitter. Be sure to do Mariah a solid and help get the film’s user rating up on IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Does the film deserve more? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!