Kesha Covers T. Rex’s “Children Of The Revolution”

Well, here’s an unexpected treat. Kesha has released a rollicking cover of T. Rex’s “Children Of The Revolution” as part of the upcoming tribute album AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan (due September 4). The pop star pours her heart and soul into the iconic anthem, which feels as relevant today as it did in 1972. “Through a stroke of luck, I met the incredibly talented and kind, Hal Willner,” she says of the late, legendary producer. “We were in the same studio and he said he liked my red nudie suit.”

“When he mentioned that he was working on a project that involved honoring Marc Bolan, I excitedly started rambling about how much T. Rex has influenced my music and my style,” Kesha continues. “Right there we decided to record our own incarnation of ‘Children Of The Revolution,’ a motherfucker of a song! I’m excited for the world to finally hear it! This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I’m humbled to be a part of this project honoring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century.”

Other artists involved in the project are Nick Cave (listen to his version of “Cosmic Dancer” here), U2, Elton John, Peaches, Father John Misty, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams and more. Watch Kesha’s “Children Of The Revolution” below.

