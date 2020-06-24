DJ Snake Shakes Up 2020 With “Trust Nobody”

After rolling out one of 2019’s best electronic albums with Carte Blanche, DJ Snake took a well-deserved break. The French producer returns today (June 24) with a fast and furious banger called “Trust Nobody.” With its paranoia-fueled lyrics, bone-rattling beats and demented drop, this is the perfect theme song for summer 2020. “I can’t trust nobody, I can’t trust nobody,” an uncredited male vocalist sings. “I’m from the south side like Kebo Gotti.” That takes us to the pre-chorus.

“And the whole hit squad — yeah, shout out to my homies — ’cause you know I’m out here making money, out here, out here making money.” It’s a breath of fresh air in the current EDM landscape, which is starting to feel like easy listening fare. It will be interesting to see what else DJ Snake has up his sleeve this year. After all, he dropped two of 2019’s most adventurous club collaborations, “Taki Taki” and “Loco Contigo.” Check out the fiery “Trust Nobody” visualizer below.

