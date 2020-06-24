Pentatonix Drops Quarantine-Themed ‘At Home’ EP

With the exception of their chart-conquering Christmas fare, Pentatonix has been relatively quiet of late. Which makes the arrival of a new EP, the quarantine-inspired At Home, a cause for celebration. The vocal group tackles a couple of current hits (they put their spin on Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart,” Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”) as well as a classic from The Cranberries (“Dreams”), a relatively obscure Clean Bandit tune (“Cologne”) and a mega-medley of home-themed songs.

“Arranging and recording an EP’s worth of music and videos without once being in the same room as your bandmates or a producer was super challenging and definitely bizarre, but I know that collectively we were inspired by the strength, creativity and resourcefulness of people around the globe throughout the past months,” Scott Hoying reveals. “We are so very proud to be able to share this music and these videos with our fans and can’t wait for them to hear what else we’ve been up to.” Stream Pentatonix’s new EP and watch their “Home” video below.

Stream Pentatonix’s At Home EP:

Watch the group’s “Home” visual:

