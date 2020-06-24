Katy Perry Talks ‘KP5’ Standout “What Makes A Woman”

The tracklist for Katy Perry’s still-untitled 5th LP is slowly coming together. Yesterday, the pop star spoke about a new song called “Teary Eyes” in a radio interview and now calls “What Makes A Woman” one of her favorite songs on the album in a chat with NRJ Lebanon. She announced the title when asked if there was a song on the project for her unborn daughter. “There is a song on the record called ‘What Makes A Woman’… a hope I have for my future child is that she doesn’t have any limits on any of her dreams,” Katy explained, “or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is and, you know, she can change whenever she wants.”

“She can try everything on,” the 35-year-old continued. “I think that song is important for me and important for her.” Katy’s fifth album is scheduled to drop on August 14 — a date that she refused to push further back. “I was gonna put a record out in June, I pushed it a little bit,” the enduring hitmaker said in her radio interview with KC1010. “There was conversation about not putting it out this year. I was like, ‘We need some songs to dance through our tears through.'” Listen to Katy’s latest update below.

